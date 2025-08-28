China's New Volvo XC70 SUV Is A Handsome Extended-Range Plug-In Hybrid That Hopefully Previews PHEVs We'll Actually Get

Earlier in the spring Volvo teased its new XC70, which eschews the nameplate's former lifted-wagon look in favor of more traditional SUV styling. I don't care about complaining about that, and you shouldn't either, because regardless of its name the XC70 seems like a very compelling product — just ignore the fact for now it's a China-only model that was developed with that market in mind. Now Volvo has fully unveiled the XC70, showing off the exterior and interior designs and giving us more details about its powertrain, which is Volvo's first extended-range plug-in hybrid.

China is far ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to electrification, and while fully electric models usually make the biggest splashes, range-extender hybrids are hugely popular as well. Volvo president and chief executive Håkan Samuelsson says the new XC70 is for customers who aren't yet ready to go fully electric, adding that the model is "a cornerstone of our electrified product portfolio, a bridge to fully electric cars for our customers, and it will strengthen our presence in the world's largest car market."