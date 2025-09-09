Subaru Owners Say These Are The Most Reliable Models Ever Made

Subaru vehicles are known for their all-wheel drive capabilities, remarkable safety ratings, and durable engines. This brand offers many reliable models that can last 200,000 miles or more, especially if well-maintained. According to Subaru, 97% of its vehicles sold within the last 10 years are still on the road today. In 2024, Subaru sold 667,725 units in the United States, giving the company just over a 4% market share.

With its excellent lineup of vehicles that appeal to a wide consumer base, Subaru has built a solid reputation for reliability. The cars on this list get high ratings from owners, who praise things like the value for the money, exceptional performance in the snow, and practical interior layout and design. Of course, like with every car brand, some Subarus stand out over others for their remarkable reliability. Knowing which Subaru models are the most reliable can help you make a smart choice if you're in the market for a capable vehicle that can go beyond 200,000 miles.

We all understand that car manufacturers and dealers are going to tell us their cars are the best ever. But to get a true idea of how reliable a car is, reviewing what real Subaru owners say is going to give you a better picture of which models are actually the most durable and long-lasting. To save you time, you can use this list that was compiled using Subaru owner reviews and forums where drivers discuss what they love and don't love about their Subaru models. Ratings from sources such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and RepairPal helped us round out this list.