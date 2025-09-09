Subaru Owners Say These Are The Most Reliable Models Ever Made
Subaru vehicles are known for their all-wheel drive capabilities, remarkable safety ratings, and durable engines. This brand offers many reliable models that can last 200,000 miles or more, especially if well-maintained. According to Subaru, 97% of its vehicles sold within the last 10 years are still on the road today. In 2024, Subaru sold 667,725 units in the United States, giving the company just over a 4% market share.
With its excellent lineup of vehicles that appeal to a wide consumer base, Subaru has built a solid reputation for reliability. The cars on this list get high ratings from owners, who praise things like the value for the money, exceptional performance in the snow, and practical interior layout and design. Of course, like with every car brand, some Subarus stand out over others for their remarkable reliability. Knowing which Subaru models are the most reliable can help you make a smart choice if you're in the market for a capable vehicle that can go beyond 200,000 miles.
We all understand that car manufacturers and dealers are going to tell us their cars are the best ever. But to get a true idea of how reliable a car is, reviewing what real Subaru owners say is going to give you a better picture of which models are actually the most durable and long-lasting. To save you time, you can use this list that was compiled using Subaru owner reviews and forums where drivers discuss what they love and don't love about their Subaru models. Ratings from sources such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and RepairPal helped us round out this list.
Subaru Legacy
Built to compete with other midsize sedans in the U.S. market, the Subaru Legacy was first introduced in 1989. Now in its seventh generation, the Legacy has remained reliable over the years. It gets an overall score of 3.5 out of 5 for reliability from RepairPal and 5 out of 5 for safety from NHTSA. Certain year models, like the 2024 Legacy, receive even higher reliability ratings, getting a 4 out of 5. Many owners say their Legacy made it to at least 200,000 miles, with many going well above that mark.
As a midsize sedan, the Subaru Legacy offers seating for five passengers in a streamlined cabin that feels modern. Its simple design makes it easy to maintain, helping owners keep its appearance up for years after the car leaves the lot. With routine maintenance, a Subaru Legacy will run much longer than expected. The car's all-wheel drive system is superb, allowing the Legacy to effectively handle all types of road conditions.
While the Subaru Legacy is a solid choice if you want a reliable sedan, it's not without its share of issues, especially with certain year models. Common repairs for the Legacy include replacing head gaskets, fixing oil leaks, and working on the CVT transmission. Although some claim models from the fourth Legacy generation are best, others believe newer seventh-gen versions from 2020 to the present provide better reliability. The Legacy had more than 10 recalls in 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013, but since 2023, the Legacy has racked up only two recalls and very few complaints.
Subaru Outback
First introduced as a trim level for the Legacy in 1995, the Subaru Outback was so popular that it quickly got its own spin-off. The Outback came out as a standalone model in 2000. The wagon gets an above-average rating for reliability and consistently receives stellar marks for safety. Newer Outbacks are showing promise to outshine previous models, with very few complaints so far for 2023 models to the present. However, first and second generations are often credited for being the most reliable. They've had more time to prove themselves, after all.
People appreciated the more rugged capabilities of the Outback trim level, and Subaru wanted to capitalize on the wagon's popularity. So with the Outback, Subaru was able to target a new demographic. Adventure seekers, outdoor enthusiasts, and dog lovers all flock to the Subaru Outback because it combines a spacious interior, good ground clearance, and dependability with excellent handling in a variety of weather and road conditions.
Because the Outback is so similar to the Legacy, it makes sense that they have similar issues. Blown head gaskets, oil leaks, and CVT transmission problems are some common complaints for this Subaru wagon. Certain year models, especially from 2016 to 2020, received an excessive number of complaints, so use caution if you're looking at models from this period. Early models aren't without their problems, but many have been addressed, making the older Outbacks still on the road a reliable option.
Subaru Forester
A compact, crossover SUV made for active lifestyles, the Subaru Forester debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1997. The boxy crossover SUV is in its sixth generation, proving it's a model that can hold up over time. Typical of Subarus, the Forester offers 5 out of 5 safety ratings thanks to its modern safety tech, which today includes EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and strategically placed air bags. For reliability, the Forester gets an 8 out of 10, with high marks for its value retention in addition to its outstanding reliability and safety.
It's true the Forester will get you from point A to point B long into the future, but to ensure it makes it beyond 200,000 miles, owners report routine oil changes and maintenance are crucial. Without proper maintenance, a Forester could experience more issues, creating expenses that add up. Versatility and a large cargo capacity are just a couple of appealing things about the Forester. People also love the vehicle's all-wheel drive capability, comfortable interior, and excellent fuel economy.
Recalls for the Subaru Forester exceeded 10 for the 2009 through 2013 model years, and the SUV received a high number of complaints in 2019. Other years that have a lot of complaints include 2017, 2018, and 2020. Despite the higher number of complaints, many Subaru fans say the 2018 Forester is a very reliable option. However, newer models are looking to live up to or even exceed the standards you've come to expect from a Forester.
Subaru Crosstrek
Since hitting dealerships in 2013, the Subaru Crosstrek has attracted high sales volume. On April 1, 2025, Subaru announced the Crosstrek had achieved its highest sales figure for March, with sales reaching 18,169 units. Only the Forester had higher sales, making the Crosstrek among the top-selling vehicles for the brand. And this isn't without good reason. The Crosstrek gets a 4.5 out of 5 for its superior reliability, making it No. 1 in this category for its class. And keeping consistent with its cousins, the Crosstrek has 5 out of 5 stars for safety. Considering the Crosstrek has only been around since 2013, there aren't many that have reached 200,000 miles yet. But plenty of owners report making it past the 100,000- and even 150,000-mile range, which bodes well for this model's longevity.
Subaru owners say the Crosstrek is the perfect daily driver, with many stating the vehicle has little to no issues, especially with proper care and maintenance. Its compact design makes it easy to drive on city streets, and its all-wheel-drive system and good ground clearance improve handling, so the car performs well no matter the weather.
One major issue Crosstrek owners have with this compact SUV is that it's underpowered, leaving much to be desired when it comes to acceleration. Getting a model with the more powerful 2.5-liter engine can resolve the powertrain problem, but it's only available for certain trim levels. Excessive oil consumption, transmission trouble, and faulty wiring are a few common problems with the Crosstrek, but overall, the SUV is a top choice for its reliability.
Subaru Ascent
The Subaru Ascent is a relatively new model in Subaru's lineup, so it will have to prove its durability in the years to come. However, the model, which was introduced in 2019, comes highly recommended by owners. It gets 4.5 stars from consumers and an above-average score for its reliability. Subaru's high standards for safety weren't forgotten with the Ascent, as the car gets a perfect rating from many sources.
Designed to compete for a place in the three-row SUV market, the Subaru Ascent offers a spacious interior with room for passengers and cargo. Families appreciate this SUV's low price point, while others like that it has light towing capability and comfortable seating for road trips. The biggest complaint Ascent owners have with the midsize vehicle is that it doesn't get great gas mileage, but it's a larger SUV, so no one should be buying this one thinking it won't love fuel.
Like with a lot of vehicles, the first Subaru Ascent had the most problems. Recalls for 2019 models were the highest the SUV has experienced, and that same year also had the highest number of complaints. In 2021 and 2022, the Ascent only had one recall, and complaints for the model have been low since 2022. Time will reveal how reliable this model really is.
Subaru Baja
People are still enthralled with the Subaru Baja despite its short four-year run. A unique, versatile design combined with superb reliability keeps the Baja on the radar of many Subaru fans. In fact, more than 90% of Baja owners would recommend the sporty ride to others. It gets a 3.5 out of 5 rating for reliability, and owners of this Subaru don't have many complaints. There were 10 recalls each year for the Baja during three of its four years. The 2005 model had 11 recalls, so of them all, this might be the year to avoid.
Based on the Outback platform, the Subaru Baja is a modified version of one of Subaru's top-selling models. The back of the vehicle is cut away to create a truck-like appearance, but the front maintains an SUV look. Putting these features together created a model that set itself apart. Although the Baja was discontinued in 2006, you'll still see this car on the road. Owner reports of this car making it to 200,000 miles are plentiful, but some claim their Baja has 300,000 miles or more on the odometer.
The Baja isn't without its problems, and there are a few common issues you might encounter with this snazzy set of wheels. For instance, Bajas can have engine troubles as a result of blown head gaskets. And people do say the Baja is underpowered without the turbo engine under the hood, causing it to feel sluggish during acceleration. But overall, the Subaru Baja gets 4.7 stars from consumers because it's a versatile car that just keeps going — with regular oil changes, of course.
Subaru Brat
Seeing a Subaru BRAT on the road today isn't as likely as it once was since Subaru stopped selling the vehicle in the U.S. in 1987. But this unforgettable car (or is it a truck?) has a loyal following of drivers who say it's one of the most reliable Subarus ever made. The fact that you can see one on the road today is a testament to its durability, but pinning down official reliability or safety ratings for a model this old is nearly impossible.
In the truck-like rear of the BRAT, two rear-facing jump seats provide extra spots for passengers, and four-wheel-drive capability means the ute can handle rough roads competently. Unfortunately, its rugged looks don't quite match its off-road ability, so don't expect it to do any heavy-duty off-roading. If you can find a Subaru owner with a BRAT or someone who owned one back in the day, they'll probably tell you it ran to at least 200,000 miles. Many were, or still are, on the road with 300,000 miles or more.
The main draw to the BRAT is its funky design, and over the years, the car has grown a cult following. But getting one now has some challenges, such as parts being harder to find, which can delay repairs. Another common problem with the BRAT is rust deteriorating the exterior. Owners also say the car is slow to accelerate, making it hard to drive on the highway. However, partly due to its reputation for reliability, the Subaru BRAT has a dedicated fan base that loves this ride.
Subaru Impreza
Introduced for the 1993 model year, the Subaru Impreza has received high marks for its reliability over its lifespan. With an almost 8 out of 10 rating for every year data is available, Impreza sedans are well regarded for their longevity. Like many Subaru models, the Impreza has 5 out of 5 safety ratings. You'll also have no trouble finding Impreza owners who report a reading of over 100,000 miles on the odometer. But what's really impressive is the number of Impreza drivers with 200,000 miles or more racked up. There are even claims of a 2000 Impreza going over 500,000 miles.
Initially offered as a four-door sedan and a wagon, the Subaru Impreza wears many styles well. The WRX and WRX STI Impreza models offer high-performance features, but Subaru later split WRX off to create a performance-focused model all its own. The car has been offered as a hatchback and a coupe as well. Regardless of the body style, owners appreciate the car's handling in the snow, its manual transmission, and a spacious interior and cargo area.
Being that it's in its sixth generation, you can be sure the Impreza has year models that are less reliable than others. Some Impreza owners experience problems with the CVT transmission, and the same head gasket problems that plague other models aren't unheard of with the Impreza. Early Imprezas from the '90s got few complaints, while the 2003 and 2013 models received the most consumer complaints. Recalls for the Impreza were highest for 2008 to 2010 models, but the car typically keeps recall numbers to a minimum.
Methodology
Websites such as RepairPal , iSeeCars, and the NHTSA provided data for the Subaru model ratings and reliability details on this list. The figures are used in conjunction with comments from Subaru owners on forums such as Reddit and Quora along with those focusing on specific Subaru models. The Subarus on this list were included if they met certain criteria. They had to get praise from owners for their ability to go over 200,000 miles, have high ratings from multiple credible sources, and receive few complaints about major repairs or recalls.
No automaker gets it right every time with every model, so none of the models included above is without issue, and some year models are more reliable than others. It's also important to note that Subaru owners are known to be pretty loyal to the brand, which means they may overlook problems that others might consider more significant. Therefore, these reliable Subarus made the list based on what owners say, in addition to facts and statistics about the reliability of each model.