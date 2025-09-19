The Next Lunar Rover Might Be Driven From 238,900 Miles Away

The biggest obstacle to remote vehicle operations is physics. Communications can't happen faster than the speed of light. There's a signal delay for inputs to reach the vehicle and for the camera feed to return to the operator. The latency over thousands of miles here on Earth typically isn't an insurmountable issue, whether it be a Waymo employee who needs to assist a stuck robotaxi or a U.S. Air Force pilot taking the controls of a drone.

Latency becomes a more prominent issue in space where the distances involved are exponentially further, in the realm of hundreds of thousands of miles. For instance, NASA's exploration rover on Mars isn't controlled in real-time. With a roughly 13-minute delay to the Curiosity rover, commands are sent bundled together in meticulously planned sequences.

NASA ran simulations for lunar operations with a teleoperated rover in 2023. The sim was conducted with a variable round-trip delay between six and eight seconds. The agency's findings weren't encouraging when it came to latency. The astronauts described riding in the teleoperated rover as "scary, uncomfortable, and disconcerting." The key conclusion was that there were very few use cases for remote operations, like transporting an incapacitated crew member or repositioning an empty rover. Occupied or not, the selected LTV will see its debut during Artemis V, scheduled for 2030 if there are no further program delays.