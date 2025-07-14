Trump Megabill Tosses $1 Billion At Space Force's Boeing Spaceplane

It's difficult to believe that any legislator read all 940 pages of President Donald Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill before it was passed by Congress earlier this month. I wonder if the Senate was aware that the megabill allocated $1 billion to the U.S. Space Force's Boeing X-37B Orbit Test Vehicle. The American military's newest branch is proud to boast about how maneuverable the uncrewed spaceplane is in orbit. Still, little else is known about what the Boeing spacecraft is actually doing while looping the planet. The budget increase is certainly a statement of intent from the White House, especially when NASA's budget is slated to be slashed by $3.4 billion.

The Boeing X-37B has been in service since 2010, back when the Space Force was Air Force Space Command. The spaceplane's familiar white and black thermal clad appearance is reminiscent of NASA's Space Shuttle, and it fulfills a similar role for the Pentagon, based on the publicly available information. Air Force Space Command didn't reveal the X-37B's payload for its first three flights.

While the flights are still considered classified, the Space Force will reveal orbital deployment and experiments done in collaboration with other agencies. The seventh X-37B mission ended in March with the spaceflight landing at Vandenberg Space Force Base after 434 days in orbit. The mission conducted experiments with NASA to observe the effects of space radiation on plant seeds.