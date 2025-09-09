Lexus Downsizes American Production Over Tariffs: Report

Automakers are all up in arms about future environmental regulations that could put hydrocarbon-powered cars out to pasture, all just to maintain some sort of "habitable planet." It's no surprise that the people who make money off ICE engines would be in favor of ICE engines, but someone a bit more shocking has come out against the health of the only planet we have to live on: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. From Bloomberg:

Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for more regulatory flexibility from the European Union, throwing his weight behind the German auto industry's push to soften rules that would effectively ban combustion engine vehicles in 10 years. The conservative leader stopped short of calling for the 2035 deadline for selling only emission-free vehicles to be delayed or scrapped — something that some members of his bloc have been agitating for. Instead, he reiterated his coalition government's support for "technology openness," a reference to the auto sector's desire for hybrid and other vehicles to be exempted from the rules.

This whole idea of "technology openness" has been floating around a lot lately, under a few different names. It's the same as Toyota's "electrified diversified" or even, in some cases, "consumer choice." We should have the ability to buy flour that's largely sawdust, actually! We have to keep harmful things in the market, because what if someone wants those?