Tesla Might Actually Fix Its Garbage, Potentially Deadly Door Handle Design

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already done plenty to cause reasonable people to write off the entire company forever, but its vehicles also have plenty of issues on their own. MotorTrend lived with the Model Y for two years and absolutely hated it, while the Cybertruck's been recalled eight times, including one recall over body panels that kept flying off. And, of course, you can't forget the confusing shifter issues that may have contributed to Angela Chao's death. The good news is, though, Tesla might actually fix one of its worst door handle designs, Bloomberg reports.

In an interview on Bloomberg's Hot Pursuit! podcast, Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's head of design, said future Teslas will likely combine the manual and electronic door releases instead of placing them in different locations. In theory, at least, the new design would make it easier for someone to open their door in "a panic situation." So that's nice. "The idea of combining the electronic one and the manual one together into one button, I think, makes a lot of sense," von Holzhausen said on the podcast. "That's something that we're working on."

Of course, this is Tesla we're talking about, so you have to take anything anyone who works there says with a grain of salt so large, you could stick a light bulb in there and turn it into a lamp. For all we know, Elon could nix the new design before it makes it into production, or it could have new, horrible usability issues. But at least Franz is saying something that's encouraging to hear.