Germany Rebukes Elon Musk's Far-Right Election Meddling, Tesla Sales Drop 76 Percent

It sure looks like most of Germany's EV-buying public are not fans of the fact that Tesla CEO Elon Musk cozied up to the country's far-right AfD party during their recent election. Sales dropped 76 percent to just 1,429 cars in February, according to the German Federal Motor Transport Authority. You might think that means overall EV sales were down as well, but that's just not the case — it was up 31 percent in the second month of the year.

This downturn almost certainly stems from Musk's feverish endorsement of Germany's far-right "Alternative for Germany" party in the months leading up to the country's election on February 23. He was all-in for the anti-immigration, pro-Russian party that took second place in the election, according to Bloomberg. Luckily, the more-likely-than-not next Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has vowed to keep the party at arm's length.

Through the first couple of months of 2025, Tesla's sales are down 71 percent in Germany and 44 percent in France. They represent the two biggest electric vehicle markets in the European Union. However, there is some good news for Tesla. Sales were up 11 percent in the United Kingdom in the first two months of the year.

During the German election, Musk called for citizens to move beyond "a focus on past guilt," according to the New York Times. Of course, that "past guilt" is over the Holocaust, so that may have rubbed some folks the wrong way.