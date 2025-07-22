Lexus LC 500 Drops The Hybrid Option For 2026 Because Literally Everyone Wanted The V8
The Lexus LC 500 first went into production back in 2017 as a 2018 model, but while it may be old, it isn't going anywhere just yet. Lexus has brought its gorgeous grand tourer back for 2026 in both coupe and convertible forms, and it's also added another limited-run Inspiration Series. We'll be getting 200 Inspiration Series coupes, painted in a new Smoke Matte Gray, while Lexus plans to build 350 Inspiration Series convertibles for North America, all in a new color called Wind. But the biggest news isn't necessarily what's new for 2026, it's what's missing — the LC 500h hybrid.
Lexus published two separate press releases for the 2026 LC, one for the coupe and one for the convertible. And while those releases include a price of $101,700 with destination included for the coupe and $109,200 for the convertible, neither release mentioned the hybrid version or how much those versions would cost. When our friends at The Drive reached out to Lexus for an explanation, they confirmed the suspicion that the LC Hybrid is officially dead, at least in the United States. According to the Lexus spokesperson, the LC Hybrid isn't completely dead and will still be offered in other markets, but here, it is no more.
So if you want a 2026 Lexus LC, you're going to have to settle for the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 with its 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. Oh darn. Then again, it's not like the hybrid was especially desirable compared to the naturally aspirated V8 version. While the hybrid was much more fuel efficient, carrying an EPA rating of 29 mpg combined compared to the V8's 18 mpg, you only got 354 hp from a hybrid V6. Sure, it looked just as beautiful as its gas-only sibling, but "give up more than 100 hp to spend less time at the gas station" is a hard sell when we're talking about a six-figure coupe nobody actually needs.
Low sales? Basically no sales
If there had been an abundance of demand for the Lexus LC Hybrid, that would have been one thing. Lexus loves its hybrids and would have probably kept happily selling the hybrid until the LC went to the big parking lot in the sky. As The Drive points out, though, demand for the LC Hybrid was basically nonexistent. In fact, throughout its entire production run, the Lexus LC Hybrid may as well have not existed at all. Motor1 reports that Lexus has now confirmed that in total, it only sold 248 LC Hybrids in the United States. Yes, you read that right. Two hundred and forty-eight total LC Hybrids.
So far this year, Lexus has reportedly sold seven LC Hybrids through June of this year, which puts it on track to somehow end up with a worse result than the 18 LC Hybrids that Lexus sold in 2024. That said, 2023 was a big year for the LC Hybrid, with Lexus selling a grand total of 37 units. It hadn't sold that well since 2019, when Lexus also sold a total of 37 LC Hybrids. Even in its debut year back in 2018, the LC Hybrid barely managed to break into the triple digits, coming in at 102 units for the year.
So yeah, no wonder the LC Hybrid got the axe in the States. Those numbers might keep a small coachbuilder afloat, but an annual average of less than 35 sales isn't going to work for any major automaker, especially if we aren't talking about cars that cost seven figures. Frankly, it's a little surprising the LC Hybrid lasted as long as it did here. Still, we're just happy the V8 version is still around, and you should absolutely buy one if you've been considering it.
As we all know, used LCs are icky and gross, but the new ones are not, so you should definitely buy a new one if you can afford it. Pretty please?