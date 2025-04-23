Tesla Apparently Managed To Sell Just 6,406 Cybertrucks In The First Three Months Of 2025

Tesla is having a miserable time right now between a stock price skid and CEO Elon Musk's unpopular antics. Well, you can add insult to injury, because we've got a better look at Tesla's 2025 Q1 sales, and they're a disaster for the flagship Cybertruck. The automaker sold around 6,406 Cybertrucks in the first three months of this year, according to Cox Automotive. Ouch.

If you don't look too closely, you might think that's not too bad a number. I mean, it's more than double the volume of what it sold at the same time last year, but if you look at 2025 Q3 and Q4 sales, things get dismal... quickly. In those quarters, before the general public realized the full weight of Musk's political actions, Tesla moved 14,416 and 12,991 Cybertrucks, respectively. It gets even worse when you consider the fact Musk promised that his Austin, Texas-based car company would sell over 250,000 Cybertrucks per year, even though it delivered just 39,000 in 2024.

If we take the 6,406 Q1 sales number and multiply it by four, we can expect Tesla to sell somewhere in the neighborhood of 26,000 Cybertrucks in 2025. A number that low would be disastrous for Tesla, and it would mean the company only sold about 1/10th of its production capacity. It would also enter the Tesla Cybertruck into the upper echelon of automotive flops like the Edsel, Cadillac Catera, and Pontiac Aztek. Of course, sales could pick up as Tesla continues to cut prices and introduces a cheaper model, but Musk's political issues have left a bad taste in a lot of peoples' mouths.