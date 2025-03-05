Tesla Practically Begs People To Buy Model 3s With $0 Down Or 0 Percent APR Financing Deals

The past few months have not been kind to Tesla. Its sales are down pretty much across the board, the Cybertruck has been a bigger flop than most folks expected, it's still years away from any sort of real autonomous vehicle and now its stock price has fallen nearly 30 percent since the beginning of 2025. Of course, all of this is happening as CEO Elon Musk runs around the federal government making a mess of things and having children with any willing and able partner.

All of this adds up to one simple fact: Tesla needs a boost right now. That would explain why the Austin, Texas-based automaker is offering a screaming deal on its Model 3 sedan before the close of a disastrous first quarter. Tesla has announced it is bringing back its $0 due at signing or 0 percent APR financing deals for well-qualified buyers. It gets even better for buyers who qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. That deal gets you $0 down and 0.99 percent APR.