Tesla Practically Begs People To Buy Model 3s With $0 Down Or 0 Percent APR Financing Deals
The past few months have not been kind to Tesla. Its sales are down pretty much across the board, the Cybertruck has been a bigger flop than most folks expected, it's still years away from any sort of real autonomous vehicle and now its stock price has fallen nearly 30 percent since the beginning of 2025. Of course, all of this is happening as CEO Elon Musk runs around the federal government making a mess of things and having children with any willing and able partner.
All of this adds up to one simple fact: Tesla needs a boost right now. That would explain why the Austin, Texas-based automaker is offering a screaming deal on its Model 3 sedan before the close of a disastrous first quarter. Tesla has announced it is bringing back its $0 due at signing or 0 percent APR financing deals for well-qualified buyers. It gets even better for buyers who qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. That deal gets you $0 down and 0.99 percent APR.
The Model 3 deal
Here's how the deal reads on Tesla's website:
Promotional rate valid only on Model 3 orders placed on or after March 3, 2025, with a minimum down payment of 15% plus applicable taxes and fees. Term of 60 months. Promotional rate is subject to credit approval and may change
[...]
$0 due at signing with 0.99% APR for term of 60 months when qualified buyers apply the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit at point of sale. Not all applicants will qualify. Promotion is subject to change or end at any time, and cannot be applied retroactively. Used vehicles and enterprise sales not eligible.
Tesla can really use a boost right now for Model 3 sales, especially because the Model Y is stuck in a sort of weird in-between because of a switchover from the pre-facelift car to the facelifted one. Because of that, sales will almost certainly be down for the Y.
Undoubtedly, this is a really good deal for a Tesla Model 3, whether you go with 0 percent APR, $0 down or you qualify for $0 down and 0.99 percent APR. You've just got to ask yourself how much a good deal is worth to you. Are you cool with giving a guy like Elon Musk even a little bit of your money? That's a question for you and your creator I suppose.
If you aren't tempted by Tesla's deal but still want and EV, don't worry — there are plenty of deals to be had out there. Earlier this year, we told you about a really good lease deal Volkswagen is offering on ID 4s. Chevy, Ford and Acura are also offering some really good deals. Mercedes-Benz is knocking tons of money off its EVs, and the Nissan Ariya is looking quite tempting right now. Of course, if you're looking for a car to replace your Tesla, we've got a great list right here for you.