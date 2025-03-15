The Safest Cars, Trucks And SUVs You Can Buy In 2025, According To The IIHS

When you're buying a new car, reliability and fuel efficiency are important, but ultimately nothing is more important than safety. If your car won't start you'll lose time and money, but a crash in an unsafe car could mean losing a loved one or even your own life. And while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does its own crash testing, the gold standard for vehicle safety is actually the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety. It also makes sense when you think about it, as keeping drivers safe in a crash also means insurance companies spend less money.

The IIHS also regularly raises its standards, which means that while 71 vehicles were eligible for awards last year, only 48 qualified this year. Of those 48, though, 36 earned the coveted Top Safety Pick+ award. "We're once again challenging automakers to make their new models even safer than those they were building a year ago," IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement. "Every vehicle that earns a 2025 award offers a high level of safety in both the front seat and the second row."

So which cars, trucks and SUVs made the cut? Let's take a look.