The Billionaire Who Controls Stellantis Wants To Ditch The Car Business But Can't Escape

Years ago, when Sergio Marchionne was still alive and running FCA, I talked to a bank analyst about the CEO's master plan. He said that the goal was to separate the assets – having stabilized Fiat and assembled FCA from the ruins of Chrysler, he could survey the Elkann empire and figure out how to maximize the value of its parts. Ferrari's IPO in 2015 was his biggest success. Other spinoffs and ultimately a merger of FCA with another automaker were key aspects of his vision.

John Elkann, in the meantime, was using his family's multibillion-dollar firm, Exor, to move into non-automotive interests, as Bloomberg notes. Marchionne died unexpectedly in 2018 before he could finish his life's work, and ever since then Elkann, as chairman, has been solving the FCA and later Stellantis puzzle. He's been doing this in the wake of Marchionne and Tavares, who were two sides of the empire-builder's coin. Marchionne saw the opportunity during the financial crisis to snap up Chrysler as a distressed asset and use it to augment Fiat; Tavares followed in the footsteps of Carlos Ghosn as effectively the last guy in the global car business with the ambition to make an unruly colossus like Stellantis work. As Bloomberg makes clear, Tavares did not succeed, and in the publication's reporting, crippled Stellantis through cost-cutting and mismanagement, seriously damaging the all-important Jeep brand in the process.