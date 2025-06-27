Stellantis Chairman Wants Europe To Bring Back The Tiny Cars That Americans Love To Make Fun Of

China is effectively shut out of the U.S. market, so automakers there are greedily eyeing Europe and looking to come in strong with inexpensive vehicles. For the Chinese, this maneuver is imperative as the country's auto industry is struggling with excess manufacturing capacity and needs someplace to export the extra cars.

But Europe also has excess capacity and would prefer to bring it back online to support employment at the levels the continent desires. A million "E Cars" built and sold every year would go a long way toward improving this situation. What's awkward about all this, however, is that it repositions automakers as the saviors of the social good, rather than as profitable enterprises.

They've been here before: it's oh-so Euro to look beyond mere capitalism. But Elkann's proposal makes a lot of sense because it calls for a sensible reduction in regulations for a segment of cars that doesn't need to be regulated at the same level as larger and more complex vehicles (regulators aren't fond of such customizations, but they should adapt). That gives them a chance to post very modest positive margins. And there's no better laboratory for this experiment than Europe, where citizens are still proud to own cars that are small enough to be ridiculed by Americans.