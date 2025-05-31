Nissan's Planned Fire Sale Of Its HQ Marks The End Of Carlos Ghosn's Shattered Legacy

Remember Carlos Ghosn? If you're of a certain age, the architect of the Renault-Nissan Alliance (and later the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance) is an automotive legend. But maybe you remember instead a disgraced executive who was arrested in Tokyo, then forbidden from leaving the country, charged with all sorts of malfeasance. His dramatic escape and return to his ancestral home in Lebanon was the stuff of cinema.

But maybe you remember none of that, as it all happened in 2018-19, an eternity ago by today's short-attention-span standards. In fact, while Ghosn was at one point a business titan, the CEO ne plus ultra, he's now rapidly becoming a footnote: the unlikely French-Japanese conglomerate he lorded over is in tatters, with Nissan lurching toward what might actually be bankruptcy, following a failed attempt to merge with Honda.

The company is officially entering desperation territory. Automotive News (citing Nikkei and others) reports that its Yokohama HQ — "the house that Carlos Ghosn built" — could be up for sale.