Special EV Access To Carpool Lanes Ends September 30 In 13 States

A federal law permitting states to allow single-passenger EVs to use carpool lanes is set to expire September 30 and, for a number of reasons, it is unlikely that the federal government will extend this. The 13 states that utilize this exemption, most notably California, will be required to enforce occupancy requirements for EVs the same as for other vehicles starting October 1. This will increase traffic in non-HOV lanes as single-occupant EVs will be forced to use them just like everyone else.

According to the Department of Energy, states were first permitted to allow the EV exemption in 2005. It was an incentive to put more EVs on the road by allowing single occupants access to carpool lanes they would otherwise not be allowed to use. This exemption has been renewed a few times, most recently in 2015, with an expiration date of September 30, 2025. While states are welcome to make their own laws, they must abide by federal guidelines to qualify for federal highway funding, which is a strong incentive to do as they say. California has already voted to approve extending its Clean Air Vehicle program through at least 2027, but this can only take effect if the federal exemption is extended.