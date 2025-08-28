EV Buyers May Have A Little More Time To Qualify For Tax Credit

It's a race against time before the EV tax credit is dead, as you only have until September 30, 2025, to qualify for it. However, the IRS has given us some good news, for once, with some clarifications that may give you more time than you expected to take advantage of this expiring offer. All you need to qualify for the credit is to have signed a contract and made a payment, even if you take delivery of your EV after September 30.

This is a change from how the IRS has handled such credits in the past. NPR explains that if a particular vehicle qualified for a tax credit in 2024 but is not among the eligible vehicles in 2025, customers had to take delivery of the vehicle before that deadline to qualify. If there were delays that pushed delivery past the deadline, even by one day, the customer was out of luck, even if the delays were not their fault. As the end of the EV credit approaches, it's natural to assume it will work the same way. That's why the IRS clarification that this is not the case is so important.