Here's Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Carpool Lanes

If you've driven a car through a major metropolitan area, then you've probably sat in rush hour traffic staring at a free-flowing carpool lane wondering whose bright idea it was to make a whole lane off-limits to single drivers. As it turns out their benefits are palpable for everyone, whether you drive a car or not, and whether you use the lane or not. Technically, the official term is high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, but they're often interchangeably referred to as carpool lanes, so you'll see both terms used. HOV lanes were first implemented in the United States in the 1970s, but several countries around the world now use them, too.

Carpool lanes are categorized as "managed lane facilities," a term that also includes high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes, express lanes, bus or truck-only lanes, and part-time shoulders. Managed lane facilities typically run parallel to normal lanes of traffic, and often share a common right of way, but are restricted only to eligible vehicles. Here I'm exclusively focusing on HOV lanes in the United States, but if you'd like to learn more about other types of managed lane facilities or toll roads, let me know in the comments. Keep reading for all the nerdy specifics about carpool lanes.