It's Open Season On Fuel Economy

Time was, automakers had to hit certain fuel economy averages across their fleet —if they failed to meet the bar, they'd pay hefty fines to the United States government. That time lasted from 1975 until just this month, when Donald Trump revoked the ability for the government to collect those fines. Now, automakers can more or less build whatever they want in terms of fuel economy without penalty, and that freedom actually extends back to the 2022 model year. From Reuters:

Automakers face no fines for failures to meet fuel efficiency rules dating back to the 2022 model year under a law signed by President Donald Trump this month, U.S. regulators said. The tax and budget bill approved by Trump ends penalties for not meeting Corporate Average Fuel Economy rules under a 1975 energy law. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter to automakers seen by Reuters it is working on its reconsideration of fuel economy rules. The decision is one of a number made by Washington to make it easier for automakers to build gasoline-powered vehicles and to make electric vehicle sales more costly.

I feel like I write some variation of this every day, but let's reiterate; Electric passenger cars are at best a half-measure towards meaningfully reducing climate change, but seeing as there's no political will for more radical change they're a half-measure we'll all have to live with. EVs are the future, and the rest of the world is still building them. If we follow down this path, the United States will end up some smog-choked backwater nation where no tourist dollars flow and where citizens are too broke for multinational corporations to bother operating. It'll be like if the "Mad Max" movies left Australia to show that, actually, everywhere else was perfectly normal.