If You Think EV Incentives Have Made Americans Soft And Weak, Get Ready To Lose Them

The big, beautiful spending bill is making its way through the big and maybe not so beautiful Congress and, unless a few senators grow spines, will end up on President Trump's desk so he can sign it with that big, beautiful Sharpie he loves so much. The House version basically kills both the $7,500 federal tax credit for new EVs and the $4,000 credit for used EVs. InsideEVs' Patrick George laments and summarizes the situation.

It's worth noting that the federal tax credits had already been modified by the Biden administration, when they were updated to favor U.S.-based EV production. So the trend over the past five years has been to move away from incentives on EVs not built in America, on the augment that pricy EVs were mainly being bought by affluent consumers who didn't need extra tax breaks.

We know from Norway's experience that taking away incentives can do serious damage to EV sales. This raises the obvious question: Is there a viable EV market without substantial government backing? China shouldn't really count in this analysis as the country's surging EV sales are clearly the result of a strategic industrial policy that appears to have been highly successful, but that might also require years of ongoing support.