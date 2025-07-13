How Much Copper Is In The Average New Car? More Than You Probably Think

Even if you have no intention of ever buying an EV or even a hybrid, a 50% tariff making copper more expensive across the board would also make ICE vehicles more expensive. After all, even a diesel truck with enough torque to tow a train is full of electrical components, and all of those components need to be connected. Copper is both highly conductive and relatively durable, which has led to it being used extensively in electrical wiring. Every camera and sensor on board, as well as all the other electrical components, need copper to function.

As a result, even without electric motors or big batteries, gas and diesel-powered cars still use quite a bit of copper. According to the ICA, between the wiring harness and all the other components that use copper, you're looking at about 50 pounds of copper in any given ICE car. That probably isn't enough copper for a 50% tariff to drive up the cost by tens of thousands of dollars, but 50 pounds is still 50 pounds.

Additionally, as the rest of the world continues to invest in new technology, and EVs grow in popularity, we're only going to see demand for copper increase. By 2040, the ICA expects building out the global charging infrastructure will require an additional 978,000 pounds of copper. For comparison, back in 2021, the charging industry only needed about 43,300 tons of copper. So don't expect copper to get any cheaper going forward, even without Trump's tariffs.

Sure, some people probably won't mind paying more for their cars if it means they get to stick it to EV owners, but it's hard to imagine that's going to be an easy sell to regular Americans who already struggle to afford new cars in the first place.