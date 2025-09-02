Nissan's Grand U.S. EV Plans Are Already Falling Apart

Nissan's grand $500 million plan to turn its Mississippi factory into a "center for EV manufacturing and technology" is in serious trouble right now, and the company's plan to bring a pair of U.S.-made electric crossovers to market later this decade has completely stalled. I don't have to tell you this, but neither of these are good or ideal for an automaker that is already struggling mightily.

A source told Automotive News that the Japanese company has "a cost problem," and the crossovers are going to have to be reengineered to be more price-competitive because of lower-than-originally anticipated sales volumes. Initially, Nissan aimed to sell 200,000 EVs in the U.S. in 2028, and that's almost certainly not going to be the case anymore, as demand for EVs. From Automotive News:

Nissan spokesman Brian Brockman said suppliers were asked to "temporarily pause work" on the electric crossover programs while the company assesses "competitiveness and EV market growth opportunities." The next-generation EVs will be built on a scalable platform that can support multiple models and could be shared with other automakers. Nissan previously delayed the battery crossovers by 10 months, to November 2028 for a Nissan-branded model and March 2029 for an Infiniti version. Brockman said the programs are under review but that those production timelines remain unchanged for now.

While all of this is going on, Nissan is planning to focus its 4.7 million-square-foot Mississippi complex on producing electrified truck-based vehicles. It'll still involve some heavy lifting: modifying one of the two assembly lines at the plant (which currently builds the Altima).

Starting in 2028, Nissan will deliver up to five vehicles on a new body-on-frame platform, including the Frontier, a new Xterra, the Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60. Nissan's CEO said production volumes of these body-on-frame vehicles could reach 250,000-300,000 units per year.

Depending on how you look at it, it is either an incredibly exciting time for Nissan or a very worrying time. I suppose there isn't much left to lose for the company. Let's just hope it can return itself to some of its former glory.