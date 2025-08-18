Tesla Is Getting Desperate In The UK

Automotive News unveiled a shiny new survey yesterday, in which it asked folks across the automotive world how they think the rest of the year will look. The answer? Pretty universally bad. From Automotive News:

In its initial soundings, from surveys completed at the end of the second quarter, the Auto Industry Confidence Index returned an overall industry score of 55.5.

Within the four major industry components, financial services firms had the rosiest outlook for their current and future conditions and was the only sector to score above 60. Not surprisingly, suppliers had the least optimistic assessment of both their businesses and the industry but were still slightly above neutral.

Tellingly, all four sectors of the industry had something in common: Respondents from each felt far better about the industry and their company's current performance than they did about prospects for the coming six months. Both the supplier and franchised dealer sector scores for the second half of 2025 were pessimistic — that is, below a neutral score of 50. The indexed score of respondents from the automaker sector were barely above the midpoint, while financial services providers were most optimistic about future business conditions.