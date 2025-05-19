Nissan's Future Might Be Looking Dimmer

Nissan's been struggling as of late, and it's been left up to new CEO Ivan Espinosa to dig the company out. He's planning to do so by shuttering factories, to cut costs, but that's a risk in our modern trade-war environment. From Reuters:

The automaker is mulling closing Japan's Oppama plant, where Nissan started production in 1961, and the Shonan plant operated by Nissan Shatai, in which Nissan is a 50% stakeholder, the sources said, which would leave it with just three vehicle assembly plants in Japan. Overseas, Nissan is considering ending production at plants in South Africa, India and Argentina, and cutting the number of factories in Mexico, one of the sources said. Japan's third-biggest automaker unveiled sweeping new cost cuts on Tuesday, saying it would reduce its workforce by around 15% and cut production plants to 10 from 17 globally as it seeks to push through a turnaround.

Consolidating factories is good for costs, though it can leave you without excess capacity to build more cars should your fortunes turn around. Right now, it may also leave you open to country-by-country tariffs that a more diversified approach could dodge.