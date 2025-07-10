641-HP Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Finally Gives The Tesla Model 3 Performance Some Real Competition

When I first drove the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, it was a revelation. It wasn't just quick in a straight line like so many other electric vehicles are. It also proved to be right at home on the track, while also being an absolute hoot in the canyons. Still, it's a crossover, and not everyone wants a crossover. For those who were biding their time, holding out for a high-performance Hyundai sedan, I have great news. The Ioniq 6 N is now here and ready to give the Tesla Model 3 Performance a run for its money.

Design-wise, it's basically a racier version of the refreshed Ioniq 6, with wider fenders, a rear wing, and cooler wheels, so if you don't like the way the regular Ioniq 6 looks, the N probably isn't going to change your mind. That's fine, though. Those who love it will love it, and those who hate it will hate it, but at the very least, no one can honestly say they're on the fence about the design. Personally, I love it, but maybe what I love more is that Hyundai is clearly OK with alienating some buyers. We need more cars that don't try to make everyone happy. That's how you get mediocre, uninspiring cars.

Inside, it appears to be pretty standard Ioniq 6 but with more aggressively bolstered seats and a few N logos. You also get what appears to be the Ioniq 5 N's steering wheel, and it's probably safe to assume the infotainment system will include the same level of granular control over performance settings that its crossover sibling offers. Other than that, it isn't wildly different than what you get in the regular Ioniq 6, but it also isn't like BMW commissions an entirely new interior for the M3, either.