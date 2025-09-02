16-Cylinder Engines Are Extremely Cool, But Only A Few Production Cars Have Used Them

Obviously, the bigger the number the better, and that goes for engines. As enthusiasts we love huge engines, whether they be huge in size or huge in power (or both), and one of the most obvious ways to measure that metric is by looking at cylinder count. V8s are great, V10s are even better, and a V12? Well, those are just incredible. An engine doesn't have to use a V configuration to be cool, either — we love inline-8s, flat-twelves and W12s.

But throughout history there have been a handful of cars with cylinder counts that almost defy belief. Today we're talking about sixteen-cylinder engines and all of the cars that have used them, both past and present. As you can imagine, engines with sixteen cylinders are typically huge and complicated, and the cars they're found in have been exclusive and expensive, all either high-end luxury machines or extreme supercars.

For this roundup of sixteen-cylinder engines we're focusing strictly on production cars that were actually sold to the public, as there have been too many one-off prototypes and race cars with sixteen-cylinder engines for this list to stay brief. Also, we've organized this list by make, and kept it in alphabetical order. Without further ado, these are all of the production cars that have used sixteen-cylinder engines.