These Are The Heavily Depreciated V12s Our Readers Have Convinced Themselves Couldn't Actually Be That Bad To Own

The inline-six is arguably a perfect engine, but you know what's better than one inline-six? A V12, which is basically two inline-sixes put together. Or if you're a weird Volkswagen nerd, you'll say a W12. Sadly, V12s and their W12 cousins are typically only used in very expensive cars, and the cost of keeping those cars on the road outside of the warranty period tends to be substantial. So while you can pick up a 12-cylinder Bentley Continental Flying Spur for less than the price of a new, loaded Toyota Camry, most of the advice you'll find online says you shouldn't, because you'll probably go bankrupt fixing expensive things when they break.

Then again, most of the people giving out that advice are also nerds, and why would we listen to them? We're car enthusiasts, and we deserve a little V12 in our lives, as a treat. And while regular car buyers would probably go bankrupt buying a heavily depreciated V12, we could definitely find a way to make it work. Maybe. Possibly. On Tuesday, we asked you which 12-cylinder cars you thought you could get away with buying, and as it turns out, the Jalopnik staff isn't the only group of car enthusiasts who are convinced we'd totally be fine if we bought something with a V12.