Here's How I Would Fix KTM If I Were In Charge

Austrian motorcycle mega-brand KTM is in dire straits, but perhaps on the mend. The company was in a stratospheric growth mode following a huge boom in sales in the post-Covid 19 pandemic rush to get outdoors, but once demand waned the company didn't curtail production and was left with thousands of unsold motorcycles and innumerable irate unpaid suppliers, workers, and partners. After the local government allowed a restructuring of the company and absolved much (but not all) of its debt, Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj swooped in to give the bright orange a shot in the arm it desperately needed. The deal is rumored to have cost Bajaj around $900 million. Obviously the way the company works right now is not going to be around in the future, as Bajaj will implement some changes and hopefully return KTM to solvency with a more conservative sales strategy.

For the time being we can only speculate at what changes Bajaj might implement, but I know for sure what I would do if I were given charge of the company for a few years. I've already given my thoughts on how to right the good ship Harley-Davidson, and hopefully the bar and shield's new dorky CEO will take my advice since I didn't get the job. Maybe Bajaj will see my great ideas and send me a job offer to come onboard as KTM's new CEO, or at least Vice President of Product. Let's dig into the details of what KTM is doing right and what it could be doing better.

For starters, and sorry if this was already brought up, but has KTM tried increasing revenue?