Harley-Davidson Is Looking For A New CEO To Fix The Company, Here's My Pitch For The Job

After five years as Harley-Davidson CEO, former Puma turnaround mastermind Jochen Zeitz has announced he is stepping down as soon as The Motor Company can find a suitable replacement. The bar and shield brand has had a rough go of things over the last decade, and Zeitz' predecessor Matt Levatich hadn't exactly left him a strong foundation to build from, and five years of horrible economic uncertainty have left H-D on shaky ground yet again. I'm a fan of the new products Harley has launched in recent years, and diversifying away from its core baggers and cruisers has led to some of the best bikes to ever leave Milwaukee.

I'm sure the Harley faithful don't particularly care what a LiveWire owner has to say about their beloved, but I'm going to make my case anyway. Here's why I would make the best CEO in modern Harley-Davidson history, and my plan to make it competitive on a global level and increase profits.

I can't really envision a time when I won't go to bat for Harley. I own and appreciate bikes from many different brands, but Harley will always hold a special place in my heart. My dad rides Harleys, my Grandpa rode a Harley, and I absolutely love mine to bits. Maybe that makes me a Harley homer, but there are very few bikes I've ridden with better fit and finish than Harley. The company builds good bikes, they're just hellaciously expensive.