Harley-Davidson's New CEO Is A Dork, But That's Probably What The Company Needs

Harley has finally found its new CEO after cool guy motorcycle man Jochen Zeitz decided to step down back in April, and he's a real dweeb number cruncher. Sadly, I did not get the job. The bar-and-shield brand decided to go a different direction and hire a guy named Artie Starrs, current CEO of Topgolf and former global CEO of Pizza Hut. Zeitz will stay on as a senior advisor, helping Starrs (who starts in October) get up to speed through next February. At Topgolf, Starrs helped grow the brand to more than 100 of the bowling-alley-for-golfers locations, growing company revenues by more than 50% in just four years, and expanding the brand into the European and Asian markets. Starrs studied economics at Princeton and began his career as an investment banker.

"It's a huge privilege to be joining Harley-Davidson as President and CEO, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help steward this incredible company," Starrs said in a statement. "I have long admired the unique position Harley-Davidson has in the hearts of its riders and fans; there is no brand that brings the same level of community and rebellious spirit as Harley-Davidson."

Starrs calls himself an avid sports and outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hiking, golfing, seeing live music, and spending time with his family. You may notice that none of those things listed include riding a motorcycle. It doesn't seem that Starrs has any connection to the motorcycle world, and if he has an endorsement, hasn't mentioned it. Is it a good thing to take on the most popular motorcycle brand in the U.S. without really knowing the market? Perhaps an outsider can look at Harley's growth needs with a clearer vision.