It Sure Looks Like Bajaj Could Buy Out KTM

KTM's been playing I'm-not-touching you with shutting down recently. Selling off sub-brands, pausing production, declaring itself insolvent — all the things a major corporation does before going under. Now, though, new hope may be coming for Austria's most orange motorcycle maker, and it's coming from a place many long suspected: India's Bajaj, which just took out a suspiciously KTM-sized loan for investing.

Bajaj has long been a shareholder in KTM, but RideApart spotted something new from the Indian automaker: A $632 million loan that popped up on the company's books last week, set aside for "investments" with no further description. That loan wouldn't make up every single dollar missing from KTM's coffers, that's more than any bank is likely to lend in one fell swoop, but it's damn close to putting the folks in Austria back to work — or, at least, keeping that ready-to-race name around for a little while longer.