Every Motorcycle Brand Currently Owned By KTM

To put it mildly, Austrian bikemaker KTM has had a tumultuous past couple of years. Despite being highly successful in motorsports like MotoGP and the Dakar rally, the maker of exotic bikes was recently on the brink of insolvency, falling into a $2.3-billion debt hole, partly due to 265,000 unsold KTM bikes just sitting around. Its Indian partner brand and shareholder, Bajaj Auto Limited, bailed it out and is now in the process of taking control of KTM.

KTM itself owns two other motorcycle brands, Husqvarna and GasGas. It also owns WP suspension, which is seen in all three brands' offerings. But before we get to these brands, let's quickly recap KTM's history and importance in the two-wheeled world.

KTM started in 1934 as a car and motorcycle repair shop in a small Austrian town called Mattighofen. Its founder, Johann Trunkenpolz, named it was named Kraftfahrzeug Trunkenpolz Mattighofen (Kraftfahrzeug is a German word meaning "motor vehicle"). Trunkenpolz launched KTM's first motorcycle, the R100, in 1953, using cycle parts manufactured in-house and an engine sourced from Rotax. The following year, businessman Ernst Kronreif bought into the firm. His investment and involvement helped lead to KTM's success, and the "Kraftfahrzeug" in the KTM name was changed to "Kronreif": Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen.