The KTM X-Bow Is Almost Certainly Dead

KTM's been through the wringer recently, what with the bankruptcy and sales and rescue, but the Austrian company's come out the other side with most of its parts intact. It's still kicking, still making bikes, but comments from the company's new CEO say that the oddest part of the company's lineup may be due for the chopping block. The KTM X-Bow, its weird little solitary four-wheel road offering, may not be long for this world.

It was always sort of weird that KTM sold a car at all. Sure, the brand has that "Ready to Race" pedigree, but the X-Bow always had incredibly limited market appeal — at least a motorcycle can be practical, saving its user on cost relative to a car, but the X-Bow could never be an only vehicle. With the investments in storage, track time, and tires, the X-Bow would always be a tougher sell than a 790 Adventure.