Ceramic Vs. Organic Brake Pads: What's The Difference And Which Usually Wear Out Rotors Faster?

The brake pads are vital for safe driving and one of the car maintenance items you should probably check on. The system works like this: pressurized fluid is introduced through the brake lines into a caliper at each wheel, which push on the brake pads, pushing them against the discs in each wheel, and then the brake discs gradually bring the wheels to a stop. Always the middle man, the brake pads will get the most heat, pushed between two different components. That's one of the first things we should think about when it comes to choosing brake pads, and the most common we'll run into in today's automotive market are organic brake pads and ceramic brake pads.

These days, drivers have a lot of options and since it's critical to your driving, you'll want brake pads that can handle the friction and the heat. Aside from organic and ceramic options, semi-metallic pads are another type of brake pad on the market, and they're great for high performance, able to handle a range of temperatures and driving conditions. When it comes to organic and ceramic brake pads, the real issue is, compared to all of the benefits ceramic pads can offer, they can wear down and crack your rotors much faster. This makes them an expensive risk, but is it one worth taking? Let's take a look at some pros and cons of organic and ceramic brake pads.