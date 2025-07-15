Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Vs. Lamborghini Revuelto: Which 1,000-HP Supercar Wins In A Drag Race?

Sadly, YouTube punishes creators who get right to the point, so the intro on this one is obnoxiously long. Skip to about 5:10 if you want to start at what probably should have been the beginning of the video. As tested, this ZR1 comes in at about $210,000. Meanwhile, the Revuelto cost an eye-watering $683,000. That said, it does have a V12, and it sounds glorious. Not that the ZR1 sounds bad — even with its turbos, the 5.5-liter V8 also sounds incredible. It's just no V12, you know?

Even with the extra weight you'd think the Revuelto would at least beat the ZR1 off the line, but in the first race, that definitely isn't the case. The ZR1 gets ahead almost immediately and takes the win. Allegedly, the Lamborghini spun its tires on the launch, slowing it down, so for the second race they prepped the drag strip again. As you can see in the video, that's enough to give the Revuelto the edge and eke out a win. Of course, you can't end the game with the score tied, so they ran a third race, ultimately giving the Revuelto the overall win.

You could say that's good news for drag-racing Lamborghini Revuelto owners who spent an extra $400,000 on their cars, but let's also not forget that Chevrolet just revealed the Corvette ZR1X. As an all-wheel-drive hybrid, it's a better match for the Revuelto that happens to also make 1,250 hp. It'll probably have a starting price of at least $200,000, but if the rear-wheel-drive ZR1 can already hang with the Revuelto, something tells us the ZR1X will easily walk the Lambo. Then again, the Revuelto also has a V12, and who can put a price on that?