The Lamborghini Revuelto is the new apex predator in Lambo's lineup; a 1,001-horsepower monster with a plug-in-hybrid system featuring both a mighty V12 and three electric motors, and a starting price tag of around $600,000. It of course has the brand's signature scissor doors that open straight upward, but those doors are now the subject of a recall as they can act like actual scissors, closing without warning. Snip snip!

Lambo's recall notice with NHTSA cites an issue with spherical pins supporting the gas springs in the doors, which keep the doors upright when opened and make them easier to open and close. Last month the company found there was a "deviation during the assembly of the component," which meant "there was no confirmation if the torque value... met production specification." If the pins detach the gas springs could fail, causing the doors to close unexpectedly under their own weight, with a risk of injury to occupants.

Even if you have quick reflexes and can dodge the scissor door's snip, you will most likely be trapped in what is now a Lamborghini dungeon cell. The recall says that the busted spring "could also make it difficult to open the doors, particularly from the inside." You must now live in a prison of leather and Alcantara. A one thousand horsepower prison. How will you survive?