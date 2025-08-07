Don't Have Too Much Fun At Monterey Car Week, Carmel's New Police Chief Warns

Monterey Car Week is about far more than just the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. It's a celebration of cars of all kinds, from old collector's cars owned by rich pricks to the latest hypercars owned by rich pricks. And while Car Week's traffic jams may be legendary, any time you get a bunch of rich jerks together, they're going to find ways to misbehave. Carmel-By-The-Sea's new interim police chief, however, is having none of it. When Car Week kicks off this year, the local cops plan to treat it as an "all hands on deck" situation, he told Monterey County Now.

When I say "new interim police chief," I mean brand spankin' new. Carmel Interim Police Chief Todd Trayer took over the job on August 5, which, by my count, was only two days ago. Car Week, meanwhile, kicks off tomorrow. And since the people outside the cars might have money and lawyers on speed dial, just like the people inside the cars, Trayer has reportedly directed his department to do something rare and arguably un-American — do ever so slightly more than just paying lip service to pedestrian safety.

The Carmel Police Department has brought back the speed bumps and barriers on Ocean Avenue that it used last year, but Trayer has also directed them to add bollards and change the traffic flow on some streets. The department also plans to increase the number of patrol vehicles and have more tow trucks on standby to tow away cars driven by irresponsible drivers. "We are repeating a similar pattern as last year with a few of my tweaks that I think will keep it safer for pedestrians," he told MCN.