Don't Have Too Much Fun At Monterey Car Week, Carmel's New Police Chief Warns
Monterey Car Week is about far more than just the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. It's a celebration of cars of all kinds, from old collector's cars owned by rich pricks to the latest hypercars owned by rich pricks. And while Car Week's traffic jams may be legendary, any time you get a bunch of rich jerks together, they're going to find ways to misbehave. Carmel-By-The-Sea's new interim police chief, however, is having none of it. When Car Week kicks off this year, the local cops plan to treat it as an "all hands on deck" situation, he told Monterey County Now.
When I say "new interim police chief," I mean brand spankin' new. Carmel Interim Police Chief Todd Trayer took over the job on August 5, which, by my count, was only two days ago. Car Week, meanwhile, kicks off tomorrow. And since the people outside the cars might have money and lawyers on speed dial, just like the people inside the cars, Trayer has reportedly directed his department to do something rare and arguably un-American — do ever so slightly more than just paying lip service to pedestrian safety.
The Carmel Police Department has brought back the speed bumps and barriers on Ocean Avenue that it used last year, but Trayer has also directed them to add bollards and change the traffic flow on some streets. The department also plans to increase the number of patrol vehicles and have more tow trucks on standby to tow away cars driven by irresponsible drivers. "We are repeating a similar pattern as last year with a few of my tweaks that I think will keep it safer for pedestrians," he told MCN.
Illegal mods, too
These changes come following a community survey that was conducted last year, where many residents reportedly voiced their support for the barriers on Ocean Avenue and more aggressive traffic enforcement in general, but thought the city could do better in 2025. "They were somewhat effective at preventing and calming reckless driving in the business district," one resident wrote, while also complaining that too many drivers, including the "too noisy and reckless" supercar owners, still ignored stop signs and speed limits.
Following complaints of reckless driving on Rio Road and Lighthouse Avenue, Trayer said he also plans to do what he can to keep the rich jerks under control. "We're going to have all hands on deck, with high visibility," he told the news outlet, while Monterey's Lt. Ethan Andrews promised a "massive [police] presence" in the city.
Last year, the Monterey Police Department reportedly made 251 stops, issued 165 tickets, towed five cars and made 18 arrests. Most of those figures were lower than they were in 2023, except for the arrests, which jumped 80% year-over-year. Personally, I say those are rookie numbers, and they should be able to get those numbers up this year, but be sure to place your bets down in the comments on how many arrests we'll actually see.
And while local law enforcement may mainly be focused on speeding, street racing and other forms of reckless driving, they also don't plan to let illegal car mods slide, either. "It's not a good time to come to Monterey if your vehicle has any illegal modifications," Andrews told MCN. He also said to expect a heavy presence outside the Lighthouse Avenue tunnel. "You'd think they'd figure it out. It's not a secret," he said.