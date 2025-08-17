How To Make Noisy Lifters Quiet (And Keep Them That Way)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Decades ago, when cars and truck engines used solid lifters, a cacophonous drivetrain was to be expected. However, solid lifters were phased out not only to reduce maintenance requirements but also to reduce noise for vehicle owners and their passengers. And mostly, it worked. Unless you happen to own a third-gen Hemi afflicted with the infamous "Hemi tick," that is.

For those who may not be super mechanically inclined, lifters ride on the lobes of an engine's camshaft(s) and actuate the intake and exhaust valves. In a pushrod engine, the lifter pushes up on a, well, pushrod to open the valves via a lever called a rocker arm. Inside overhead cam engines, the "lifters" — perhaps more properly termed "hydraulic lash adjusters" or "cam followers" — push directly on the valves. Hydraulic lifters are both spring-loaded and pumped full of oil, thereby making them self-adjusting.

Like we mentioned earlier, solid lifters — which are basically solid metal cylinders — can be noisy on their best day. But if your solid lifters are even louder than usual, the problem is typically quieted by adjusting the valve lash. In the olden days, such an adjustment was a regular requirement for car owners or mechanics. However, owners of most modern vehicles won't get off so easily. Quieting your noisy hydraulic lifters might be accomplished with an oil change. Otherwise, you're at the mercy of your auto parts store's shelf of snake oil elixirs. Failing that, there could be mechanical damage that no miracle cure from a can will fix.