Is Too Much Oil In Your Engine Bad?

Along with requirements for the kind and weight of the oil they use, vehicle engines also have a set amount of oil they need, which varies by size. I reckon we're all aware of what happens to an engine when there's not enough oil in it, but what about if there's too much oil? That's something many people don't think about too often.

Obviously not having enough oil in your engine is bad. A vehicle's engine lives and dies by its oil, as it were. Oil lubricates the interior metal parts and helps cool the engine, while keeping everything moving smoothly. If you don't have enough, interior parts like pistons, crankshafts, cams, and lifters heat up, seize solid in their places, and eventually destroy themselves if they keep operating. This is, as we say in the industry, bad.

Is there such a thing as too much oil in an engine, though? There sure is, and we're not talking about an extra half quart added to the engine by accident. When we say "overfilled," we're indicating multiple quarts added over what the engine calls for. If you added a little too much on your last oil change, don't worry about it. However, if you put way too much in, well, that's when you should start to worry.