Here's Why Cars Stopped Using Solid Lifters

Solid lifters are fantastic at transferring energy from a cam lobe or rocker arm because they're essentially a little solid cylinder of metal. They can be flat on one end, relying on proper lubrication to avoid scraping off material every time the cam actuates them, or they can have rollers on the end to reduce friction and allow for more aggressive grinds and higher rpm. The thing is, solid rollers also have to have careful lash settings to maintain optimal valve travel, and they won't stay put permanently thanks to the effects of thermal expansion and getting hit by rockers or cam lobes all the time.

Modern metallurgy and smart designs certainly extend how long a solid-lifter engine will stay adjusted, but it still ain't forever. Carmakers love it when they can use parts that require little to no maintenance, even when such a claim is patently absurd, such as with "lifetime transmission fluids" in sealed transmissions. The M110 inline-6 in '70s and '80s W123 Mercedes 280Es needed valve adjustments every 10,000 miles. You think Mercedes would sell an engine in 2025 with 10,000-mile valve adjustment interval requirements? Or even 20,000? Except for maybe a track-focused Black Series model, it's pretty unlikely.

Hydraulic lifters don't need adjustment, period. Yes, they're heavier than solid lifters and are more complicated, featuring little pistons that rely on oil pressure to transfer energy from the cam to the valve. However, the benefit is that component wear becomes effectively nil because that little piston prevents thermal expansion from ruining precision-set lash. The cushioning effect and weight of hydraulic lifters limit rpm and response, but not enough to be a problem for 99% of driving conditions.