Does High-Mileage Engine Oil Really Make A Difference?

One of the best things about modern cars is just how long they last. There was a time, not too long ago, when a car — especially an American car — was likely clapped out after 75,000 miles. A car or truck with over 100,000 miles or more on the clock? Forget about it, send it to the scrapper. Nowadays it seems that a car is just getting broken in at 100,000 miles, and it's not unheard of for a new car to put down 250,000 or 300,000 miles without a major mechanical catastrophe. I've personally owned four cars that easily hit the quarter-million mile mark — a Cadillac, two Mazdas, and a Saturn — and while I know that the plural of anecdote isn't data, that's still a pretty good ratio.

Now, the thing about cars when they get old enough is that their diet changes, so to speak. Much like when you get past a certain age you need more vegetables and vitamins than pizzas and beer, older cars need different kinds of fluids than they needed when they were fresh off the lot. So, what do you feed a car Of A Certain Age? Probably the most important thing you can give your elderly car, aside from regular maintenance, is high-mileage engine oil.

What exactly is high-mileage oil and when should you use it? Do you even need to use it? I'm glad you asked.