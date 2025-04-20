Dodge's 5.7L Hemi Engine: Never Buy These Years

In 2003, Chrysler reintroduced the legendary Hemi engine to American car buyers after a decades-long hiatus. The first of the "third generation" Hemis was the 5.7-liter, gas-powered, 90-degree, pushrod V8 that replaced the older 5.9-liter Magnum V8 in 2003 Dodge Ram pickups. This new hemi was a clean sheet design with a cast iron block, four-bolt main bearings, forged con rods, and lightweight aluminum pistons. The heads were aluminum cross-flow units with two valves and two spark plugs for each cylinder. It was, for the time, an extremely efficient, high-tech, and powerful mill.

From the Ram, where it was the only gas-powered engine available in heavy-duty trucks for nine years, the new 5.7 hemi spread throughout Chrysler's lineup. First to the Durango in 2004, then over the next few years to the LX-platform cars — 300C, Charger, Magnum — and even to the Jeep family. Chrysler put the 5.7-liter in a ton of vehicles throughout the aughts and teens, and overall it proved to be a stout, reliable power plant.

Even the most reliable engine has its issues, though. Over the past two decades, the 5.7-liter has gained notoriety for a handful of issues — some annoying, some serious — that have slightly tarnished its reputation. There are even whole years of production that knowing car nerds avoid like the plague due to quality and build issues. What years are those? I'm glad you asked.