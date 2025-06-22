This Engine Powered More Cars Than Any Other

GM's 3800 still has a huge following to this day, as it was a workhorse for the brand. For more than 30 years, starting in 1975, this reliable V6 powerplant was shoehorned under the hood of more than 25 million vehicles. That includes products ranging from boring sedans up to a turbocharged 20th Anniversary Pontiac Trans Am. While that's impressive, another GM engine handily beats the 3.8-liter V6 as the most produced engine of all time. Yep, it's the small-block Chevrolet.

Chevy originally released the small-block in a 265 cubic inch displacement called "Turbo Fire" to power 1955 model year Corvettes and Bel Airs. Although its 180 horsepower output in top tune is lackluster by modern standards, it was a full 30 horsepower more than the outgoing "Blue Flame" inline-six Corvette engine. The small-block Chevy was produced with many different combinations of bore and stroke over its six decade lifespan, all the way up to a 400 cubic inch displacement for trucks and vans. Ironically, a 400 cubic inch small-block is actually larger than some so-called big-blocks, such as Chrysler's 383 or Chevy's own 396.

However, the most well known iteration of the small-block is the 350, or 5.7-liter in metric terms. If you've been in the car hobby for any reasonable amount of time, the chances are that you've interacted with a 350-powered vehicle on some level. In fact, some sources call it "America's favorite V8."