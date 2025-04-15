These Are The Awesome Chinese Cars You Think America Is Missing Out On

Despite many cars from American automakers being built in China (or using Chinese components), the U.S. government is working hard to try and keep Chinese cars from our shores, especially those from Chinese brands. Trump has further increased tariffs on the country, and last week a Michigan senator introduced a bill to outright ban Chinese cars in the U.S. — nevermind the fact that none are even sold here. It's really a shame, as Chinese automakers are putting out some of the best designs in the world, with some of the best technology and engineering, and all at very competitive prices. Chinese brands are growing fast in places like Europe and Mexico, and it feels inevitable that they'll reach our shores.

That brought me to my question from last week. I asked our readers what awesome Chinese cars they think we're missing out on here in America, and y'all brought some good variety to your answers. My example was the Zeekr Mix, a fantastically weird egg-shaped minivan with swiveling seats, no B-pillars and a long range, but you guys picked everything from super-cheap hatchbacks to roadsters with scissor doors. Keep reading to see all the best answers.