These Are The Awesome Chinese Cars You Think America Is Missing Out On
Despite many cars from American automakers being built in China (or using Chinese components), the U.S. government is working hard to try and keep Chinese cars from our shores, especially those from Chinese brands. Trump has further increased tariffs on the country, and last week a Michigan senator introduced a bill to outright ban Chinese cars in the U.S. — nevermind the fact that none are even sold here. It's really a shame, as Chinese automakers are putting out some of the best designs in the world, with some of the best technology and engineering, and all at very competitive prices. Chinese brands are growing fast in places like Europe and Mexico, and it feels inevitable that they'll reach our shores.
That brought me to my question from last week. I asked our readers what awesome Chinese cars they think we're missing out on here in America, and y'all brought some good variety to your answers. My example was the Zeekr Mix, a fantastically weird egg-shaped minivan with swiveling seats, no B-pillars and a long range, but you guys picked everything from super-cheap hatchbacks to roadsters with scissor doors. Keep reading to see all the best answers.
Wuling Mini EV
The little Wuling thing, that kinda looks like the Citroen Ami. I don't believe they're sold here, but I have saw one at a gym here in SC before.
Suggested by: Noturbestfriend
There's even a convertible version!
Nio ET5T
I'm absolutely down bad for the Nio ET5t, it's like a cuter Volvo V60
Suggested by: Intern6
Honestly all of Nio's products seem fantastic, but of course we're especially here for a wagon.
Lynk & Co 03+
Lynk & Co 03+. A high performance sports sedan that made it into Forza Horizon 5.
Suggested by: Nicholas Chuck
What you really want is the 03+ TCR Cyan that's inspired by the race car.
Xiaomi SU7
While my personal fav is the Temu Taycan (the Xiaomi SU7) simply based on the looks/power/price-point argument, I have to simply say:
ALL OF THEM
China is way ahead of the US in terms of car technology. LiDAR, lasers, camera side mirrors, fast charging, etc etc.
In terms of build quality, they put most of the other makers to shame, especially Tesla.
They build sedans! Can you imagine? And properly sized cars too, not just massive bricks on wheels.
There is a VERY good reason they are not sold here. It would destroy the marketplace we've been protecting for decades.
Maybe tariffs can help with that??
**I'll let myself out, don't forget to tip the waitress.
Suggested by: Greg Codori
It's not surprising the SU7 has been a huge hit in China — Ford's CEO has even gushed about how good it is.
MG Cyberster
I'd go with the MG Cyberster.
I saw a Cyberster in Lima a little while back. They're pretty nice machines. I think I could convince my wife to let me trade my Miata for one, even at the price it might have been before these idiotic tariffs.
Suggested by: seanjohntx, Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
God, the Cyberster is so cool.
BYD Seagull
BYD Seagull... The starting price is around $7,800! That is a bargain for a 4 door hatchback. A dirt cheap EV like that would really allow more people the opportunity to own an EV.
Suggested by: Olde Farte
I just love BYD's latest ocean animal naming theme.
MG4 EV
Lots of people talk about wanting inexpensive but reasonably made cars.
To me, the MG4 fits that bill.
Got a base model last year when they were US$18,290 drive away (now US$20,000).
Not fancy, nor feature-packed, but it is quiet, comfortable, gets up to 400km around town (290km on the highway), drives very well, and costs very little to charge with my solar system.
Software needs work, but hopefully that will come.
Suggested by: Beau Dangles
The MG4 has been really well received in Europe, and there's even an XPower version with 429 horsepower.
Yangwang U8
The awfully named Yangwang U8 is ridiculous. 1200hp, integrated range extender so range is no issue, 0-60 in 3.6 seconds and unlike the cybertwat it can actually float.
They even have a model with an integrated drone that launches from the roof.
Suggested by: Jeff OH
I'd love to see a water-based comparison between one of these and a Cybertruck.
Buick GL8
Buick GL8 Avenir.
Suggested by: Midlux
The latest version of the GL8 is called the Century, and it looks awesome. I love vans.
Hongqi H9
The Hongqi H9, obviously. Once available only to high-ranking CCP and PLA members, it is at least as luxurious as a Rolls but looks much better IMO. Seeing 3 of them parked in front of the Beijing Shangri-La for an event was mind blowing.
Suggested by: Guest
The H9 is very cool, but it's not even close to the wildest car that Hongqi makes. Look at the Guoli!