Trump's Tariffs Are Delayed, But Still A Threat

United States President Donald Trump has begun posting his letters to world leaders (complete with typos) regarding tariffs on Truth Social, the Twitter clone that he owns. You're not losing it, that's just how the world works now. In those letters, Trump has pushed for deals to exempt countries from the U.S.'s proposed tariffs, but they've also enforced a new deadline: August 1, pushed back from July 9. Even with the extra time, though, nations and blocs are scrambling to put deals together. From Automotive News:

The European Union is seeking to conclude a preliminary trade deal with the U.S. this week that would allow it to lock in a 10 percent tariff rate beyond President Donald Trump's new August deadline for an agreement. The EU still aims to reach a trade deal by July 9 after Trump shifted his tariff deadline to Aug. 1, said a spokesperson for the European Commission, which handles EU trade matters. Universal tariffs that were due to begin on July 9 will be delayed until at least the beginning of August, the U.S. said on July 7. For the EU, tariffs on nearly all its exports to the U.S. will jump to 50 percent after the August deadline if it does not strike a deal beforehand.

If you want to buy... anything, really, it's probably best to get that purchase in before August. It's likely only going downhill from here.