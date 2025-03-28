Stick Vs. Carrot: Trump Hits U.S. Automakers With Threats While Canada Provides $2 Billion In Reassurance

The U.S. auto industry is incredibly reliant on imported vehicles and components to survive. With these new 25 percent tariffs on all imported cars and major components, prices that consumers pay at dealerships will almost certainly balloon by a similar percentage. If imported cars increase in price, domestically-produced vehicles will no longer see downward pricing pressures from competition and will have room to increase pricing to increase profit margins. That's kind of basic macroeconomics stuff, right there. Without an enforced price ceiling, the Trump administration can expect automotive price inflation across the board, regardless of its threats.

Around half of all new cars sold in the U.S. are imported from other countries, and of the 8 million-ish vehicles built here for domestic consumption, only about 40 percent of the components used to build them are domestically sourced. That averages out to about 80 percent of sold-in-America car components will be hit with a 25 percent import duty under the new scheme. If U.S. automakers are not given a helping hand from the federal government, as Canada is doing, it will continue to fall behind and become further disconnected from the rest of the world. These are two very different approaches to automotive market growth, and time will tell whether investing in workers or threatening them is more successful.