Elon Musk Is At It Again

Elon Musk paid nine figures to ensure Donald Trump won a second term as President, despite the latter's openly anti-EV stance. Now, Trump is pushing a budget bill that cuts funding for EV tax credits, and Musk is upset that his nine figures didn't buy him complete and utter loyalty. From Automotive News:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk renewed his feud with President Donald Trump over the Republican budget bill advancing through Congress, with Musk floating a new political party and Trump mocking his former adviser for taking government subsidies.

...

In posts on X Monday, Musk blamed Republicans and Democrats for rising national debt and suggested he'd start "the America Party" if the bill passed. Musk, the world's richest person, spent over $250 million to support Republicans in the Nov. 5 election.

"Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE," Musk posted June 30. "It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill ... that we live in a one-party country — the PORKY PIG PARTY!!"

...

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites or Electric Car Production."

Trump suggested DOGE could look into the subsidies that benefit Musk's companies. "BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"