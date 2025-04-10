This Is Everything New Fans Should Know About Formula E Racing In 2025

Most Americans seem to have written Formula E off a decade ago when the cars were not nearly as competent as they have become this season. Back then drivers had to come into the pits to swap into another chassis with a full battery to make it to the end of the race. In the early days the sport resorted to gimmicks like voting for a driver to receive a "fan boost" for bonus speed. It's been a few years since those trite turn offs were abolished from the sport, and along the way the series settled on a seriously competent car with futuristic good looks and enough power to get the hammer down. If you gave up on it in 2015, give it another shot, it's really good.

The Gen 3 Evo car was introduced at the season opening race last December and instantly gave the sport a huge shot of adrenaline in the arm. The chassis itself, built by Spark Racing Technology in France, is a spec unit shared among all of the teams, likewise the battery array and charging apparatus. Each manufacturer, however, has to develop its own electric motor, inverter, gear reduction box, rear suspension, and software. Power output has been cranked up to a standard 350kW from the rear motor alone, which equates to around 469 horsepower. At specific points of the race weekend, namely during qualifying, initial standing starts, and while in attack mode, each car gains a 50kW (70 horsepower) boost and the front axle motor kicks in to provide all-wheel drive. This makes the car's 1680 pound weight all the more impressive.

The extra horsepower and the bigger boost than any previous season provided by attack mode, the races have gotten extremely unpredictable and strategy is more important than ever, but luck is still king.

To add an extra snag for teams, during double-header race weekends, the series has implemented a mid-race charging element for one of the rounds. The cars come in to the pits mid-race to take a 30-second hit of 600kW charging juice. It's pretty exhilarating, and can add an extra level of twist to the racing. The charge isn't necessary for the cars to make it to the end of the race, but the drivers are given an opportunity to push a little harder with a mid-race charge than they otherwise might be able to if they're conserving energy.