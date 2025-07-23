Get Ready For Pricier Japanese Cars

The trade war's still going, but negotiations with Japan have led to some degree of armistice — a flat 15% tariff, down from the 25% that the Trump administration had threatened. That's especially good for Japanese carmakers, which faced even higher rates. From Reuters:

U.S. President Donald Trump struck a trade deal with Japan that lowers tariffs on auto imports and spares Tokyo from punishing new levies on other goods in exchange for a $550 billion package of U.S.-bound investment and loans. It is the most significant of a clutch of agreements that Trump has bagged since unveiling sweeping global levies in April, though like other deals, exact details remained unclear. Japan's auto sector, which accounts for more than a quarter of its U.S. exports, will see existing tariffs cut to 15% from levies totaling 27.5% previously. Duties that were due to come into effect on other Japanese goods from August 1 will also be cut to 15% from 25%.

American carmakers are now unhappy that the Japanese tariff is lower than the rates for Canada and Mexico, where the Big Three still do much of their manufacturing. This is really just turning out to be an across-the-board price increase on cars, isn't it?