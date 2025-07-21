Stellantis Has Spent 2025 Bleeding Cash

The European Union is one of the United States' biggest trading partners, which of course means we're now in a dick-measuring contest over tariffs with the bloc. Why? God only knows. Now our end is apparently proposing tariff levels that would functionally stop trade, so the EU's representatives are getting tired of offering carrots and are considering busting out the sticks. From Reuters:

The European Union is exploring a broader set of possible counter-measures against the United States as prospects for an acceptable trade agreement with Washington fade, according to EU diplomats. An increasing number of EU members, including Germany, are now considering using wide-ranging "anti-coercion" measures which would let the bloc target U.S. services or curb access to public tenders in the absence of a deal, diplomats say. The European Commission, which negotiates trade agreements on behalf of the 27-member bloc, had appeared on course for a agreement in which the EU would still have faced a 10% U.S. tariff on most of its exports, with some concessions. Such hopes now seem dashed after President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 30% tariff by August 1, and following talks between EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and U.S. counterparts in Washington last week.

What's next for our tariffs? Anyone who can predict the answer to that question should be a millionaire by the end of the year from trading off the uncertainty alone. Will that be you?