Stellantis Has A New Leader In North America And He's Bringing Back SRT

Ask anyone in the Jalopnik Slack channel, I've long been saying that Stellantis should give the keys to Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis and let him go buck wild. Well, it seems like some folks a the Transatlantic automaker — including newly appointed CEO Antonio Filosa — agree with my thinking, because Kuniskis was just made the head of American brands and North American marketing and retail strategy. His first order of business? Bringing back SRT.

That's right, baby. Street and Racing Technology is making a comeback under the stewardship of Kuniskis after it was quietly and unofficially disbanded after FCA and PSA merged. In a statement, the company said that the move will mark "a bold step in unifying high-performance engineering across Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram under a single, dedicated identity." Right now, the only SRT model on offer across Stellantis' entire lineup is the Durango SRT Hellcat, and that simply isn't enough. I'm assuming we're able to see a lot more big ol' V8 motors being crammed under the hoods of cars across the company's fleet, and I'm sure a lot of that go-fast know-how will come in handy once SRT gets its hands on the electric Charger Daytona.

After all, Kuniskis is the guy who spearheaded putting Hemi V8s back in Ram pickup trucks. You might question this man's messaging, but you can't doubt that he loves a big, dumb V8, and that's exactly what Stellantis should get behind in North America. It tried its hand at making sensible, four-cylinder commuter crossovers, and we can all see how that turned out.